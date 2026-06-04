Projects across Skye, Lochaber and the Small Isles have received a share of £806,328 through SSE’s Highland Sustainable Development Fund.
Backed by the company’s onshore wind farms, the Fund provides support to community and charitable initiatives across the region, with funding decisions made by an independent expert panel.
A key priority for this year’s funding is addressing the shortage of affordable housing across rural and island communities.
£656,000 of the funding has been allocated to support the delivery of 39 affordable, community‑owned
Among the projects supported, the Isle of Canna Community Development Trust (IoCCDT) has received £120,000 towards the construction of three new homes on community‑owned land. The homes will be of a sufficient size to accommodate new families and residents.
Andrew Prendergast, Development Manager at IoCCDT, said: "We are really excited about finally being able to start our community‑led housing project after five long years in the planning.
"The funding from SSE will help us put our island community on a more stable and secure footing."
Spean Bridge, Roy Bridge and Achnacarry SCIO (SRASCIO) will receive 64,000 to fund the development of seven new homes for affordable rent and two holiday apartments at the former Roy Bridge Primary School.
In West Ardnamurchan, a £200,000 award will support the development of a new community shop, fuel station and EV charging hub at Kilchoan. The project will help restore vital local services in this remote rural area.
Ali Upton, Director of West Ardnamurchan Community Development Company, commented: "This grant award is enabling our project to progress at pace and provide the critical service our remote and rural community needs."
Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust (£40,000): To fund a Housing Development Manager and the development of innovative modular housing proposals.
Raasay Development Trust (48,663): To fund the renovation of three community owned houses at Inverarish and to carry out a feasibility study into housing needs for older residents.
Isle of Muck Community Enterprise LTD (£87,390): To fund the development of two energy efficient homes for long term affordable rent.
Isle of Rum Community Trust (£50,000): To fund remaining pre-construction development, design and planning work for the new Community Hub which includes accommodation.
Arisaig Community Trust (105, 000): To fund the development of an additional two homes for affordable rent.
Broadford and Strath Community Company (£37,500): To support the first two years of development of Broadford Community Woodland. £18,750 to be paid in FY 26/27, £18,750 to be paid in FY 27/28.
Morvern Community Woodlands (53,775): To employ a project officer to deliver sustainable land ownership, woodland crofts, community benefit and climate resilience through the new Lochaline Community Forest project. £35,850 paid in FY 26/27, £17,925 paid in FY 27/28.
In total SSE has awarded £2.1 million to 17 projects across the Highlands.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.