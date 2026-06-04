A £200,000 award will support the development of a new community shop, fuel station and EV charging hub in West Ardnamurchan.

A £200,000 award will support the development of a new community shop, fuel station and EV charging hub in West Ardnamurchan.

Ali Upton, Director of West Ardnamurchan Community Development Company, commented: "This grant award is enabling our project to progress at pace and provide the critical service our remote and rural community needs."

In West Ardnamurchan, a £200,000 award will support the development of a new community shop, fuel station and EV charging hub at Kilchoan. The project will help restore vital local services in this remote rural area.

Other local projects to receive funding are:

Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust (£40,000): To fund a Housing Development Manager and the development of innovative modular housing proposals.

Raasay Development Trust (48,663): To fund the renovation of three community owned houses at Inverarish and to carry out a feasibility study into housing needs for older residents.

Isle of Muck Community Enterprise LTD (£87,390): To fund the development of two energy efficient homes for long term affordable rent.

Isle of Rum Community Trust (£50,000): To fund remaining pre-construction development, design and planning work for the new Community Hub which includes accommodation.

Arisaig Community Trust (105, 000): To fund the development of an additional two homes for affordable rent.

Broadford and Strath Community Company (£37,500): To support the first two years of development of Broadford Community Woodland. £18,750 to be paid in FY 26/27, £18,750 to be paid in FY 27/28.

Morvern Community Woodlands (53,775): To employ a project officer to deliver sustainable land ownership, woodland crofts, community benefit and climate resilience through the new Lochaline Community Forest project. £35,850 paid in FY 26/27, £17,925 paid in FY 27/28.

In total SSE has awarded £2.1 million to 17 projects across the Highlands.