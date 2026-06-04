Starting in Milngavie, the trail is internationally recognised as one of the world’s top long-distance walks with around 50,000 people completing the full route each year, with many more enjoying shorter sections.

The Highland Council’s Long-Distance Routes (LDR) team has now created and signposted a new "High Route" into the town centre which offers impressive views over the head of Loch Linnhe and the surrounding hills, giving walkers a more enjoyable end to their journey.

The new path runs 50-70 metres above Glen Nevis, skirting part of Cow Hill before descending near the end of Alma Road. From there it is just a short walk to the High Street and the official finish point at Gordon Square.