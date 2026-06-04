Walkers finishing the West Highland Way now have a new, scenic option as they arrive into Fort William Town Centre.
Starting in Milngavie, the trail is internationally recognised as one of the world’s top long-distance walks with around 50,000 people completing the full route each year, with many more enjoying shorter sections.
The Highland Council’s Long-Distance Routes (LDR) team has now created and signposted a new "High Route" into the town centre which offers impressive views over the head of Loch Linnhe and the surrounding hills, giving walkers a more enjoyable end to their journey.
The new path runs 50-70 metres above Glen Nevis, skirting part of Cow Hill before descending near the end of Alma Road. From there it is just a short walk to the High Street and the official finish point at Gordon Square.
Economy & Infrastructure Committee Chair, Cllr Ken Gowans said: "The new "High Route" change follows feedback from West Highland Way walkers.
Each year, the LDR team reviews responses to a user survey and feedback indicated a strong preference for a more scenic and enjoyable final stretch away from the A82.
"The new route aims to improve the experience for visitors while supporting the local area and easing pressure on busy roads."
Lochaber Committee Chair, Cllr Kate Willis, said: "This has been developed in consultation with Forestry and Land Scotland, local councillors, businesses and residents, all of whom supported the addition of an alternative option.
"Clear waymarking signs are now in place to guide walkers and we hope that the new route can be enjoyed by many for years to come."
The West Highland Way User Report 2025 - survey responses show that over 60% of walkers come from overseas, contributing an estimated £23 million annually to the Scottish economy, including over £9 million spent in the Highlands.
Walkers who are staying in Glen Nevis or Inverlochy can still use the original route if it better suits their plans.
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