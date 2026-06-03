The results of the draw for the quarter final which will be on July 11 are Kingussie v Kinlochshiel, Oban Camanachd v Caberfeidh, Newtonmore v Glenurquhart and Skye v Fort William.

The 2026 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final will take place on Saturday September 20 at Mossfield Park, Oban.

Oban born racing driver Jodie Sloss shared the honor of drawing the balls with Jim Lynch, Leader of Argyll and Bute Council. Ruari Davidson, Chief Executvie Officer of the Camanachd Association was also there.

Camanachd Association President Burton Morrison said there was "already real anticipation around the ties" this week’s draw delivered.

"I would also like to place on record our sincere thanks to Tulloch Homes for their continued backing of the competition and of shinty more broadly," he added.

"Their support remains hugely valued by clubs, players and supporters across the game.

"With this year’s final set for Oban once again, we know Mossfield Park will provide a tremendous stage for the occasion in September and we are looking forward to returning to the south of Scotland."