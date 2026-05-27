Art collective, Arran Visual Arts (AVA), hosted its annual summer exhibition at Corrie and Sannox Village Hall.
The exhibition, showing artworks from its membership of around 90 amateur and professional artists, attracted a significant number of visitors over five days.
Many of the artworks on display were available for sale and admiring buyers were able to purchase pieces from their favourite, and some lesser known, artists who do not usually exhibit or sell their work.
As is customary at AVA exhibitions, the range of artworks on display was varied, ranging from pastel, acrylic, watercolour, pencil and ink, through to wood and stone items and even tapestries, textiles and fused glass.
Among the exhibitors were pupils from Arran High School and Art in Mind, a group that encourages local people with mental health or social isolation issues to take part in art, creative and self expression activities.
The initiative, established in 2004, assists members with gaining confidence and self-worth in a comfortable and creative environment.
The AVA exhibition also provides a platform for newer artists to display their work and to be part of the island’s creative community. Ali Allsopp of Peace of Arran recently moved to Kildonan where she creates unique nature inspired artwork using acrylic inks, seaweed and alum.
Exhibiting some of her prints and marbling prints on pottery, Ali said that she, like many artists, is inspired by the nature and beauty of Arran.
AVA was established in 2001 to promote, improve and advance the education of children, young people, and adults by the encouragement, study, practice and knowledge of the visual arts.
The group run arts and applied arts workshops throughout the year, featuring a wide range of visiting tutors and local artists who host the workshops. Membership is via a nominal annual fee that also allows members to exhibit at the annual exhibition.
To add an extra element of fun, visitors at the AVA annual exhibitions are encouraged to vote for their favourite artwork and at the end of the exhibition the artist with the most votes receives the "People’s Choice" award.
Further information about Arran Visual Arts, and a full list of all of the art workshops, can be found at www.arranvisualarts.co.uk/
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.