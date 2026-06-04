A total of 15 teams from across Scotland competed in the day of enjoyable young women’s shinty – showcasing its popularity and the extent of just how much the sport has grown across Scotland.

The competition was split across two competitive leagues with Arran facing strong competition in League A from Strathspey, Kinlochshiel, Beauly, Skye (white), Inverness, Kilmallie and Uddingston.

In freezing, torrential conditions at the foot of Ben Nevis, the Arran girls began their day with a strong 6-0 win against Strathspey, with standout goals coming from centre, Eirlys Bowen, and all three forwards; Ruby MacArthur, Tia McKinnon and Kayla Crowe who was playing for Arran from Dunoon.