Arran Junior Shinty Club’s under 14 team travelled to Fort William to compete in the National U14 Girls Tournament held at Canal Parks.
A total of 15 teams from across Scotland competed in the day of enjoyable young women’s shinty – showcasing its popularity and the extent of just how much the sport has grown across Scotland.
The competition was split across two competitive leagues with Arran facing strong competition in League A from Strathspey, Kinlochshiel, Beauly, Skye (white), Inverness, Kilmallie and Uddingston.
In freezing, torrential conditions at the foot of Ben Nevis, the Arran girls began their day with a strong 6-0 win against Strathspey, with standout goals coming from centre, Eirlys Bowen, and all three forwards; Ruby MacArthur, Tia McKinnon and Kayla Crowe who was playing for Arran from Dunoon.
Arran went on to notch up four draws and two losses over the remainder of the day. Arran coaches praised the players, saying that their performance was a remarkable feat given the calibre of the other teams involved and given that this was Arran’s first competitive game since coming runners-up in the National Primary School finals six months ago.
Defenders Lucy Napier, Eva Campbell and Connie Watts put in strong performances throughout the event against physical and experienced players, but the standout performance against eventual winners, Kinlochshiel, came from Arran goalie, Mavis Helliwell, who made some spectacular saves and, in doing so, was awarded the trophy for League A’s Save of the League.
A spokesperson from Arran Junior Shinty Club said: “The team would like to send a heartfelt thank you to team manager, Gillian Frame, who tirelessly organises the smooth running of the club and all of the associated tournaments.
“As always, a huge thank you must go to coach, Bobby Crowe, who travelled from Dunoon to brave the awful conditions with the girls in his shorts and thin jacket. His leadership and knowledge of the game continue to be invaluable to the girls whilst the unwavering support and commitment to the Arran club as a whole from both Bobby, and his wife Jane, is so very much appreciated.”
The next tournament for Arran Junior Shinty Club’s under14 girls team is the National High School Girls Cup on Wednesday June 10 in Yoker, Glasgow.
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