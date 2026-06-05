Pride is celebrated in June, because that was when the Stonewall riots took place, on 28 June 1969, which changed gay rights for many in America and around the world.

Pride is a celebration of people coming together in love and friendship, to show how far LGBTQ+ rights have come, and how in some places there’s still work to be done.

Pride month is about acceptance, equality, celebrating the work of LGBTQ+ people, education in LGBTQ+ history, and raising awareness of issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community.

It also calls for people to remember how damaging homophobia was and still can be.

Pride is all about being proud of who you are no matter who you love.

The Pride summer season sees colourful parades, concerts and marches, such as this year’s events in Arran, Ayr, Oban, Helensburgh, Bute, Fort William, Inverness, and Shetland.

Over the last four decades, Pride events have grown bigger, bolder, and well... more proud!

And that is what we hope you will see in our pages this week.