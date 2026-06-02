An independent, family-owned transport and travel company is breaking away from traditional local hiring to launch its first ever nationwide recruitment campaign.

Iain Middleton and Tahir Mahmood. Tamir says "I’ve been a driver with the company in Glasgow for more than four years now, and I can honestly say I don’t just like the job, I love it".....Ian adds "What I love most about working here is the team spirit"

Iain Middleton and Tahir Mahmood. Tamir says "I’ve been a driver with the company in Glasgow for more than four years now, and I can honestly say I don’t just like the job, I love it".....Ian adds "What I love most about working here is the team spirit"

Craig of Campbeltown Limited (CCL), which dates back to 1921 and operates regional brands including West Coast Motors, Borders Buses, City Sightseeing Glasgow and Bute, West Coast Tours, Kintyre Express, and The Majestic Line, is bringing its regional operations together under a single banner to showcase the scale of career opportunities across Scotland and northern England.

The multi-channel campaign, titled “A Good Job. Good People. Good Banter.”, cuts through corporate gloss to focus on real drivers, engineers, and operational staff sharing unscripted reflections about their working lives. Running across social media, digital platforms, print, and on-bus advertising, the drive directly addresses the realities of shift work while highlighting the core benefits that retain staff: rock-solid job security, competitive pay, and workplace camaraderie. Nicola McPherson, director at Craig of Campbeltown Limited, said: "We wanted to give potential applicants an honest insight into what it’s really like to work with us. This campaign is about reflecting the daily reality of these vital roles while showcasing the genuine friendships, banter, and support our teams experience every day. "There are incredible career paths across our public transport and tourism operations, and we’re proud to have our own local colleagues leading this campaign." The initiative marks the first phase of a broader rollout. Over the coming year, the recruitment drive will expand into CCL’s premium travel and tourism operations, including Kintyre Express and boutique small-ship cruise company, The Majestic Line. The company is actively recruiting PCV drivers, engineers, and operational support staff across its regional hubs. For more information on available roles, visit www.craigofcampbeltowncareers.co.uk

Kirsten Douglas: "What I enjoy most about working here is the team spirit, we genuinely have a laugh, and there is always someone to support you when things get busy"

Glasgow Jay Isaac, an engineering apprentice based in Glasgow, said: "I really enjoy working with the team at West Coast Motors. “It’s a great, hard-working environment where everyone is always willing to lend a hand. No two days are the same. If you’re even slightly interested in joining the company, I’d say definitely go for it. It’s fantastic hands-on experience, it keeps things interesting, and the workplace banter makes it a great place to be." Tahir Mahmood, bus driver at West Coast Motors Glasgow said: "I’ve been a driver with the company in Glasgow for more than four years now, and I can honestly say I don’t just like the job, I love it. Before this, I worked as a shopkeeper and a delivery driver, but I kept hearing great recommendations from people saying what a wonderful company this was to work for. They were right. The shift patterns suit my life perfectly, and getting to drive my favourite routes like the service 15 means I’m always interacting with really nice people.” Bute Iain Middleton, bus driver for West Coast Motors and City Sightseeing Bute, said: "What I love most about working here is the team spirit, we genuinely have a laugh, and there is always someone to support you when things get busy. The job gives you real stability and good pay, but it’s the camaraderie that keeps you turning up with a smile. If you are thinking about applying, don’t hesitate. It’s a brilliant company to grow your career with, and you’ll be part of a fantastic team from day one."

Lewis Williamson: “What I appreciate most about being a driver here is the balance, the shifts are well-structured, and the culture is down-to-earth".

Berwick Kirsten Douglas, bus driver at Borders Buses, Berwick said: "What I enjoy most about working here is the team spirit, we genuinely have a laugh, and there is always someone to support you when things get busy. The job gives you real stability, but it’s the camaraderie that keeps you turning up with a smile.” Galashiels Lewis Williamson, bus driver at Borders Buses, Galashiels said: “What I appreciate most about being a driver here is the balance, the shifts are well-structured, and the culture is down-to-earth. We don’t sugar-coat the job; driving a bus takes hard work and focus, but the daily camaraderie with the other drivers and the laughs you have with the passengers make it incredibly rewarding."