2016: Marilyn Shedden, Argyll Presbytery’s first female moderator, on the day of her introduction.

2016: Marilyn Shedden, Argyll Presbytery’s first female moderator, on the day of her introduction.

“She is also an excellent school chaplain to Glenbarr and Rhunahaorine Primary Schools and will be a great asset to church life throughout the presbytery.”

“Known throughout the area for her column in the paper’s Thought for the Week, she is a very popular preacher whose sermons are thought provoking, beautifully crafted and inspirational.

The interim moderator of A’ Chleit Church, Reverend Catriona Hood, said: “It is a joy for A’ Chleit to share in Marilyn’s installation as moderator of the Presbytery of Argyll.

“I am also responsible for inducting ministers to their new charges. The first induction will be on Barra in August and I am really looking forward to it.”

Speaking of her new role, she said: “I will be responsible for moderating presbytery meetings and hope to lead worship in charges which have been vacant for some time, to bring the good wishes of the presbytery.

Marilyn has been a long-term member and elder of Killean and Kilchenzie Parish Church and has been business committee convener of Argyll Presbytery for three years, providing pulpit supply regularly throughout Argyll.

“Although a little nervous, I felt everything went well and there was a lovely atmosphere.”

“I had two unexpected friends attend from Glasgow, from Edinburgh, who came to the service which was lovely.

Marilyn said: “I found out in March that I was to become moderator. I was greatly honoured but also a bit anxious and most appreciative of so much support.

The service was attended by members of the presbytery and of her own congregation, as well as family and friends.

Marilyn Shedden, originally from Glasgow but who moved to Kintyre more than 12 years ago, formally took up the position at a service in A’Chleit Church near Muasdale.

TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

Friday June 8 2001 Southend Doctor moves on Southend said farewell to a popular local on Saturday when Dr Robert Martin left his post as the village’s GP. At a presentation in the Muneroy Tearooms, Dr Martin received a cheque from Angus MacVicar, one of the village’s oldest residents, on behalf of the community. His wife Lorna was presented with a beautiful bouquet by Rebecca Semple, the youngest member of the Southend community. Dr Martin has been the village GP for six years and was an associate for a year before that. He is also a former pupil of Campbeltown Grammar School. Dr Martin said that Southend had made a huge impact on him, and that he hoped that he had made some contribution to the village as well.

2001: Pictured, left to right: Angus McVicar, Lorna Martin, Dr Robert Martin and Callum Semple with his daughter Rebecca.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Thursday June 9 1966 Local firm’s sherry may be unique Eaglesome Ltd, the Campbeltown wholesale and retail wine and spirit merchants, have added a partner to their recently introduced Superior Old Cream sherry. It is a medium dry sherry, an amontillado, which is better adapted as an aperitif wine than their richer and sweeter cream sherry. Eaglesome Ltd started importing sherry from Spain only about a year ago when they bought a small trial quantity of cream sherry which they had specially selected after examining the numerous samples that were submitted to them. Their choice was rapidly acclaimed and full-scale shipments began in time for last Christmas. The new and drier amontillado was also chosen after inviting many ‘bodega’ owners in Spain to submit samples. Mr Tom Grant, managing director of Eaglesome Ltd, feels that it will become just as popular as their cream sherry. He points out that by importing directly from Spain and bottling in Campbeltown, numerous economies can be effected which permit these high-quality wines to be sold at a surprisingly low price. One interesting technical point is that the sherry is ‘fined’ (clarified) before bottling by treatment with white of egg. This is a traditional treatment but it is understood that most sherry companies now use modern pressure filters to make certain the sherry is clear. Mr Grant wonders whether the Eaglesome’s sherries may be the only ones in Scotland that are still treated in the time-honoured manner.