TEN YEARS AGO
Friday June 10 2016
Argyll Presbytery has officially introduced its first female moderator.
Marilyn Shedden, originally from Glasgow but who moved to Kintyre more than 12 years ago, formally took up the position at a service in A’Chleit Church near Muasdale.
The service was attended by members of the presbytery and of her own congregation, as well as family and friends.
Marilyn said: “I found out in March that I was to become moderator. I was greatly honoured but also a bit anxious and most appreciative of so much support.
“I had two unexpected friends attend from Glasgow, from Edinburgh, who came to the service which was lovely.
“Although a little nervous, I felt everything went well and there was a lovely atmosphere.”
Marilyn has been a long-term member and elder of Killean and Kilchenzie Parish Church and has been business committee convener of Argyll Presbytery for three years, providing pulpit supply regularly throughout Argyll.
Speaking of her new role, she said: “I will be responsible for moderating presbytery meetings and hope to lead worship in charges which have been vacant for some time, to bring the good wishes of the presbytery.
“I am also responsible for inducting ministers to their new charges. The first induction will be on Barra in August and I am really looking forward to it.”
The interim moderator of A’ Chleit Church, Reverend Catriona Hood, said: “It is a joy for A’ Chleit to share in Marilyn’s installation as moderator of the Presbytery of Argyll.
“Known throughout the area for her column in the paper’s Thought for the Week, she is a very popular preacher whose sermons are thought provoking, beautifully crafted and inspirational.
“She is also an excellent school chaplain to Glenbarr and Rhunahaorine Primary Schools and will be a great asset to church life throughout the presbytery.”
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Friday June 8 2001
Southend said farewell to a popular local on Saturday when Dr Robert Martin left his post as the village’s GP.
At a presentation in the Muneroy Tearooms, Dr Martin received a cheque from Angus MacVicar, one of the village’s oldest residents, on behalf of the community.
His wife Lorna was presented with a beautiful bouquet by Rebecca Semple, the youngest member of the Southend community.
Dr Martin has been the village GP for six years and was an associate for a year before that.
He is also a former pupil of Campbeltown Grammar School.
Dr Martin said that Southend had made a huge impact on him, and that he hoped that he had made some contribution to the village as well.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
Thursday June 9 1966
Eaglesome Ltd, the Campbeltown wholesale and retail wine and spirit merchants, have added a partner to their recently introduced Superior Old Cream sherry.
It is a medium dry sherry, an amontillado, which is better adapted as an aperitif wine than their richer and sweeter cream sherry.
Eaglesome Ltd started importing sherry from Spain only about a year ago when they bought a small trial quantity of cream sherry which they had specially selected after examining the numerous samples that were submitted to them.
Their choice was rapidly acclaimed and full-scale shipments began in time for last Christmas.
The new and drier amontillado was also chosen after inviting many ‘bodega’ owners in Spain to submit samples.
Mr Tom Grant, managing director of Eaglesome Ltd, feels that it will become just as popular as their cream sherry.
He points out that by importing directly from Spain and bottling in Campbeltown, numerous economies can be effected which permit these high-quality wines to be sold at a surprisingly low price.
One interesting technical point is that the sherry is ‘fined’ (clarified) before bottling by treatment with white of egg.
This is a traditional treatment but it is understood that most sherry companies now use modern pressure filters to make certain the sherry is clear.
Mr Grant wonders whether the Eaglesome’s sherries may be the only ones in Scotland that are still treated in the time-honoured manner.
ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Saturday June 5 1926
The destroyer ‘Spey,’ which is on fishery protection duty, came into the loch yesterday with a beam trawler in custody.
The S.S. ‘Kinloch’ is at the New Quay today for bunker coal to take her south. This will be the old boat’s last farewell to local waters.
Foot and mouth disease, which is again upsetting the farming interest in the West of Scotland, is one of the most dreaded maladies attacking livestock.
And this is not because it is necessarily deadly. On an average perhaps only 3 per cent of affected animals would die of the disease.
And not dreaded because of its communicability to man. But dreaded because there is nothing known which is more highly infectious among all cloven-hoofed beasts.
In its most virulent form, the disease can spread like wildfire and reduce all victims to a very low condition.
That is why Great Britain pursues the ruthless policy of slaughter and subsequent cremation.
The arrival at Perth, Australia, of the S.S. ‘Berrima’, with 60 people from Campbeltown, Scotland, to make their home in Western Australia, gets prominence in the local press, and some of the Campbeltown family groups have their pictures in the papers.
It is stated that the Government had allotted to the latest arrivals land at Northcliffe, which will comprise ten farms.
The granting to the group to the 60 people, who are all from the same town in Scotland, will doubtless, it is added, be very much appreciated.
It was a wise move, for the old associations to some extent will be maintained, and these new settlers, instead of being thrown amongst strangers, will be with their friends and acquaintances.
“This sort of migration settlement must surely be the most appealing to people in the old country,” said one report.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.