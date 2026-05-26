Known for his award-winning picture book One Button Benny, Alan, who also runs children’s publisher Little Door Books, has up to this point written for children aged three to six but with his this new book he wanted to venture into new territory.

“Having spent the last 10 years building our children’s publishing business, Little Door Books, I realised that I had less and less time to write myself. So, I decided I needed to carve out some regular writing time to continue my own creative journey.

“After writing three books in the One Button Benny series, my plan was to bring Benny to a slightly older audience – children who loved the One Button Benny picture books, but were now reading bigger books.

“But the Benny chapter book, which I thought would be an easy way for me to start writing more words, creating a bigger adventure around a character I had lived with for almost 10 years, just didn’t seem to come together.

"Going from 800 words (in a picture book) to 10,000 words was a huge leap. My first few ‘write days’ turned into can’t get this right days, and I decided I needed to change tack and try something different.

“Sparky and George, our two cats, were always up to mischief. Both tabbies, they had very different personalities. One was a little tubby with a bowel problem, the other excitable and aptly named Sparky. I would regularly chat to them and make up stories about what they got up to in their day, imagining the

wild adventures and fantastic friends they met on their wanderings. So when I became stuck with my chapter book, I thought, write what you know, and so The Catventures of Sparky and George began to take shape.

“The story just flowed out of me. I didn’t have any real direction for it at the start; I just wanted to write something entertaining that, hopefully, children and parents would enjoy reading. I had so much fun. With no real pressure or deadline, I was just trying to create a story that made me laugh, capturing what I thought Sparky and George got up to when they weren’t nagging us for food.

“As the weeks went on, I started to really look forward to my Write Day, when I would drive the 30minutes to Oban Library to see where the adventure would take me – and all the characters that had now started to appear on the pages. As Sparky and George head off on their adventure they meet Beryl the

nervous chicken, Raymond, a brave little hedgehog, and Cyril, a cheeky squirrel.

“But I didn’t want to create a story that was all sunshine and roses. Having spent so much time over the years working in schools doing children’s events, I know how they love fun, poo, and anything that sounds slightly rude, like bottoms! But they also like to be a bit scared and thrilled, so an adventure

wouldn’t be an adventure if it didn’t have a bit of danger and risk in there, too.

“Enter the black fox – when the woodland friends’ fun in the forest soon turns into a fight for survival, where bravery and ingenuity play a huge part, and George’s problem with poo becomes a crucial factor in saving the day.

“As the months went by, I was really enjoying writing a longer story, but was it right for the six-to-nine-year-olds I was targeting? Thankfully one of our friends has a nine-year-old daughter who loves animals and reading. The perfect person to see if I’d been wasting my time, or if this story hit the mark. I printed

out my finished manuscript and gave it to Naomi, and waited with baited breath...

“During the next week, a flurry of messages came in from Naomi’s dad, saying they were reading a chapter a night and were absolutely loving it. Naomi told us, ‘I loved that this book was so hilarious and I couldn’t stop laughing.’ What a relief! I had certainly enjoyed the process myself, and still laugh at

certain passages in the book when I read it.

“With a glowing review from Naomi, and thumbs up from her mum and dad, we published The Catventures of Sparky and George last month. This month I’m doing a couple of schools events with Waterstones Oban, so I hope these young readers enjoy Sparky and George’s adventure, out of the cat flap

and into the big wide world.”

The Catventures of Sparky and George is published by Little Door Books, priced £6.99. Signed copies are available from Waterstones Oban, with books also available from The Highland Bookshop in Fort William, online, and to order from other good bookshops.