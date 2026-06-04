Volunteers’ Week returns this year for the 42nd year. From Monday 1 to Sunday 7 June 2026, and here, we recognise some of our local voluntary organisations and the difference they make in our communities.
Running every year since 1984, the week provides a crucial opportunity to thank volunteers and recognise the value of their time, passion and skills. The campaign highlights the diversity and unity of volunteer work across the UK.
Many will take part in awards ceremonies, coffee mornings and days out during the week. The celebrations aim to foster connections between national organisations and grassroots groups, celebrating the spirit of volunterring that enriches communities each year.
Volunteers’ Week is led by the UK Volunteering Forum, a partnership between Volunteer Scotland, the National Counicl for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO), the Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA) and Volunteer Now in Northern Ireland.
The UK Volunteering Forum said: “Volunteers bring a richness to organisations across the country. There is no better time to recognise the diversity of our volunteers and celebrate the difference that volunteering makes than during Volunteers’ Week. Without volunteers many charities just simply could not function, with so many people giving up their time and going above and beyond. The week is a chance for all of us to show just how vital they are to charities and communities everywhere.”
For more information visit www.volunteersweek.org
Befrienders
Our aim is to build and nurture positive, supportive relationships for young people. We train and guide adult volunteers to become Befrienders for children and young people aged 6–18 who need a little extra social or emotional support for many different reasons. All young people need secure, trusting relationships to help them grow their confidence, self-esteem, and social skills. We carefully match isolated or disadvantaged young people with a suitable adult who can spend regular quality time with them. If you’re someone who believes in the power of simple, human connection and can spare a few hours each month, we’d love to welcome you as a volunteer.
Tel: 01546 603144
Email: info@befrienders.scot
Web: www.befrienders.scot
Home-Start Lorn
Home-Start Lorn has been supporting families with young children throughout the whole of the Oban and North Argyll area, including the outlying villages since 1988 and on the Isle of Mull since 2012. Through our home-visiting volunteers, one to one support and group work, we offer a unique service providing practical and emotional support to parents/carers with one or more children under 5 years old.
Tel: 01631 566749
Email: admin@homestartorn.org.uk
Web: homestartlorn.org.uk
Argyll & Bute Third Sector Interface (TSI) - Supporting the people who make a difference
This Volunteers’ Week, Argyll & Bute Third Sector Interface (TSI) is celebrating the thousands of volunteers who give their time, skills and kindness to support communities across the region.
Volunteers play a vital role in Argyll & Bute and our aim is to ensure both volunteers and the organisations involving them have access to the support they need.
Through our dedicated volunteering portal, people can discover opportunities across Argyll & Bute, whether they want to learn new skills, meet people, support a cause they care about, or give something back to their community.
Local organisations can also use the portal to promote volunteering roles and connect with people looking to help. Member organisations can also access training resources, guidance and support through the TSI website.
We also provide our free Employee & Volunteer Assistance Programme through Spectrum Life for our member organisations, giving third sector staff and volunteers access to confidential support including mental wellbeing, financial guidance, legal advice, counselling support, wellbeing resources and more.
Alongside this, we continue to celebrate the incredible impact of volunteers through the annual Volunteer of the Year Awards, which will take place on Friday 26 June 2026 at Dunoon Burgh Hall.
Whether you’re looking to volunteer or your organisation supports volunteers, Argyll & Bute TSI is here to help.
Contact our team directly at support@argylltsi.org.uk or visit www.argylltsi.org for support with volunteering, recruitment and developing volunteering within your organisation.
Dochas Centre - How Befriending Transforms Mental Wellbeing in Our Community
In a world where many people feel increasingly isolated, the simple act of conversation can be life changing. At the Dochas Carers Centre, our Befriending Service is proving just how powerful human connection can be, not only for those receiving support, but also for the volunteers who give their time. Befriending is built on a straightforward idea: pairing someone who feels lonely, overwhelmed, or socially isolated with a trained volunteer who offers companionship, a listening ear, and consistent emotional support. Yet the impact goes far beyond a friendly chat.
For the person being supported, befriending can be a lifeline. Many unpaid carers and community members spend so much time looking after others that their own wellbeing slips quietly into the background. Regular contact with a befriender can help reduce feelings of loneliness, boost confidence, and create a sense of stability during difficult times. Having someone who listens without judgement can ease stress and help people feel more connected to their community.
What’s often overlooked is the positive impact on the befrienders themselves. Volunteers frequently tell us that the experience enriches their own mental wellbeing. Knowing they are making a meaningful difference brings a sense of purpose and fulfilment. Many befrienders report improved confidence, stronger communication skills, and a deeper connection to their community. In a time when many people are searching for ways to feel useful and grounded, befriending offers a rewarding and uplifting way to give back.
The beauty of befriending lies in its simplicity. It doesn’t require grand gestures, just time, empathy, and a willingness to show up for someone who needs support. Week by week, these small moments of connection build trust, resilience, and hope.
Tel: 07777 774738
Web: dochas.scot
Email: befriending@dochas.scot
Oban Hospice volunteers
Oban Hospice volunteers are the backbone of our charity. They fundraise, deliver, lead, and inform our work. We aim to treat our volunteers with great respect, fostering feelings of being part of a team with clear communication and ongoing training opportunities. Volunteer roles include facilitating the ladies’ lunch and the men’s group; being a “welcome” face for any drop-ins; fundraising, being on the Board of directors, befriending or maintaining flower displays in the town!
Margaret has been volunteering for about 10 years at the Dove Centre, including helping with the Ladies’ lunch. She explains that “I love being in amongst people so I was looking for a hands-on role that would give me practical activity and lots of chat!” David volunteers in our fundraising group, “I enjoy how sociable the fundraising group is. It’s great to know that we are offering events that are enjoyable socially and that we raise money for a worthy cause”
A huge thank you to ALL our volunteers. You make the Dove Services what they are today.
Tel: 01631 561315
Web: obanhospice.org.uk
Email: enquiries@obanhospice.co.uk
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