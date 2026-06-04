Running every year since 1984, the week provides a crucial opportunity to thank volunteers and recognise the value of their time, passion and skills. The campaign highlights the diversity and unity of volunteer work across the UK.

Many will take part in awards ceremonies, coffee mornings and days out during the week. The celebrations aim to foster connections between national organisations and grassroots groups, celebrating the spirit of volunterring that enriches communities each year.

Volunteers’ Week is led by the UK Volunteering Forum, a partnership between Volunteer Scotland, the National Counicl for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO), the Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA) and Volunteer Now in Northern Ireland.

The UK Volunteering Forum said: “Volunteers bring a richness to organisations across the country. There is no better time to recognise the diversity of our volunteers and celebrate the difference that volunteering makes than during Volunteers’ Week. Without volunteers many charities just simply could not function, with so many people giving up their time and going above and beyond. The week is a chance for all of us to show just how vital they are to charities and communities everywhere.”



For more information visit www.volunteersweek.org