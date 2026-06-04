At the heart of that success is MOWI Scotland, whose premium salmon products are enjoyed in homes across the UK and beyond. With more than 60 years of expertise, the company says its focus is on producing “restaurant quality at home”, with carefully selected salmon prepared from sea to plate.

The range includes everything from award-winning fresh salmon fillets and organic selections to delicately smoked slices and ready-to-eat options designed for busy lifestyles. Its Piri Piri salmon fillets, marinated with chilli and lime before being gently smoked over oak chips, have become a standout favourite for shoppers looking for bold flavours and convenience.