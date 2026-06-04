From quick midweek meals to elegant dinner party dishes, Scottish salmon continues to earn its place as one of the nation’s favourite foods - versatile, nutritious and packed with flavour.
At the heart of that success is MOWI Scotland, whose premium salmon products are enjoyed in homes across the UK and beyond. With more than 60 years of expertise, the company says its focus is on producing “restaurant quality at home”, with carefully selected salmon prepared from sea to plate.
The range includes everything from award-winning fresh salmon fillets and organic selections to delicately smoked slices and ready-to-eat options designed for busy lifestyles. Its Piri Piri salmon fillets, marinated with chilli and lime before being gently smoked over oak chips, have become a standout favourite for shoppers looking for bold flavours and convenience.
Smoked salmon, long regarded as a delicacy, remains a staple on breakfast tables, brunch menus and festive platters. MOWI’s smoked salmon is traditionally cured and slowly smoked over oak chips to create its rich flavour and tender texture.
Beyond its taste, salmon is also celebrated for its health benefits, being naturally rich in Omega-3 oils and high-quality protein. That combination has helped inspire a growing appetite for creative salmon dishes, from Asian-inspired noodle bowls and salmon burgers to classic smoked salmon breakfasts and fresh summer salads.
For food lovers, Scottish salmon is more than just an ingredient - it is a modern Scottish success story, bringing together quality, flavour and Proud winner of the ‘Product of the Year Award’ at the 2025 Aquaculture Awards the very best of Scotland’s coastal waters.
For MOWI salmon recipes to add a starry quality to any dinner table or event, visit:mowisalmon.co.uk
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.