Whether you’re planning a luxury coastal retreat in Oban, a cosy island escape on Mull or a countryside inn surrounded by dramatic Highland scenery, many of Argyll & Bute’s hotels are going the extra mile for canine guests. Expect thoughtful touches such as dog beds, treats and bowls, alongside easy access to beaches, walking routes and pet-friendly pubs. Some properties even offer self-catering accommodation, giving owners and their four-legged companions extra flexibility for longer stays.

What makes the area especially appealing is its pace of life. Quiet roads, expansive landscapes and friendly local communities make travelling with dogs feel refreshingly easy, while the region’s natural beauty means every walk becomes part of the holiday experience. From watching sunsets over the Atlantic coastline to exploring hidden coves and woodland paths, Argyll & Bute is tailor-made for memorable adventures with your pet.

To help you plan your next escape, we’ve rounded up five of the best dog-friendly hotels across the region, each offering comfort, character and a warm welcome for both humans and hounds alike