From windswept island beaches to forest trails and lochside strolls, Argyll & Bute is one of Scotland’s most rewarding destinations for a getaway with your dog. Stretching across the west coast and encompassing picturesque harbour towns, rugged peninsulas and idyllic Hebridean islands, the region offers endless opportunities for outdoor adventure, and plenty of welcoming places to stay after a day exploring.
Whether you’re planning a luxury coastal retreat in Oban, a cosy island escape on Mull or a countryside inn surrounded by dramatic Highland scenery, many of Argyll & Bute’s hotels are going the extra mile for canine guests. Expect thoughtful touches such as dog beds, treats and bowls, alongside easy access to beaches, walking routes and pet-friendly pubs. Some properties even offer self-catering accommodation, giving owners and their four-legged companions extra flexibility for longer stays.
What makes the area especially appealing is its pace of life. Quiet roads, expansive landscapes and friendly local communities make travelling with dogs feel refreshingly easy, while the region’s natural beauty means every walk becomes part of the holiday experience. From watching sunsets over the Atlantic coastline to exploring hidden coves and woodland paths, Argyll & Bute is tailor-made for memorable adventures with your pet.
To help you plan your next escape, we’ve rounded up five of the best dog-friendly hotels across the region, each offering comfort, character and a warm welcome for both humans and hounds alike
The Bellachroy Inn
Perched in the peaceful village of Dervaig on the Isle of Mull, The Bellachroy combines Highland charm with a genuinely warm welcome for four-legged guests. Established in 1608, it’s believed to be the island’s oldest inn, offering cosy en-suite rooms, roaring-bar atmosphere and sweeping views across Loch Cuin. Dogs are welcome in the bar and can stay in selected rooms by prior arrangement, making it an ideal base for exploring nearby walking routes, Calgary Beach and Mull’s rugged coastline. Guests also rave about the hearty breakfasts and locally sourced restaurant menu, while the relaxed community feel gives the hotel plenty of authentic island character.
Tel: 01688 400314
Address: Dervaig, Tobermory, Isle of Mull, PA75 6QW
Email: info@thebellachroy.co.uk
No.26 By The Sea
Craigard House Hotel & Lochside Restaurant
Perched above Campbeltown Loch on the Kintyre Peninsula, Craigard House Hotel & Lochside Restaurant offers a peaceful coastal escape with plenty of character for guests travelling with dogs. Set within a converted Victorian mansion originally built by a whisky distiller, the hotel combines traditional Scottish hospitality with sweeping sea views and easy access to scenic shoreline walks. Dog-friendly accommodation makes it a great base for exploring Argyll’s rugged landscapes, while the award-winning Lochside Restaurant is renowned for its locally sourced seafood, shellfish and Kintyre produce. Guests also love the relaxed lounge bar, impressive whisky selection and warm, home-from-home atmosphere throughout the property.
Tel: 01586 554242
Address: Low Askomil, Campbeltown, PA28 6EP
Email: info@craigard-house.co.uk
Kames Hotel
Overlooking the peaceful Kyles of Bute in the village of Kames, the Kames Hotel is a relaxed waterfront stay perfectly suited to travellers exploring Argyll with their dogs. The traditional hotel combines cosy accommodation with a welcoming pub atmosphere, while its location places scenic coastal walks right on the doorstep. Dogs are warmly received throughout much of the property, making it easy for owners to unwind after a day discovering nearby beaches, woodland trails and picturesque villages around Cowal. The hotel also offers 15 free moorings, making it especially popular with sailing visitors exploring Scotland’s west coast. Guests particularly love the friendly service, fresh seafood menu and stunning sea views that complete its laid-back coastal charm.
Web: www.kames-hotel.com
Tel: 01700 811489
Address: Shore Road, Tighnabruaich, PA21 2AF
Email: enquiries@kameshotel.com
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