Paddle Steamer Waverley steamed into Oban Bay to berth at North Pier just after 9:30am on Tuesday morning, almost 11 hours earlier than planned but without any passengers. With only her crew aboard Waverley sailed overnight from Glasgow to Oban having cancelled her planned cruise due to forecast strong winds off the Mull of Kintyre.
General Manager, Paul Semple, explained, “Unfortunately the shipping forecast for Tuesday afternoon predicted strong winds and rough sea conditions which we decided would not be suitable for passengers to experience. With Waverley offering pleasure trips, we are conscious that sailing her through storm conditions is not what our passengers have come to expect and therefore on this occasion we decided to make a run for it and take Waverley north with just her crew to ensure she can carry on with her full Inner Hebrides sailings from Wednesday 13th May. We never like cancelling a cruise but there will be occasions when the weather isn’t suitable and this is necessary.”
Waverley will operate from Oban on 13th May and then across four days from Saturday 16th May until Tuesday 19th May. This year sees her visit Iona for the first time in over a decade with passengers being able to enjoy a couple of hours ashore. Tuesday’s sailing from Oban to Salen, Tobermory and Round Eigg offers Seniors the opportunity to being a friend for Free.
Paul further commented, “We look forward to welcoming Oban locals and visitors alike aboard Waverley in the coming days for some fantastic cruises. It is always a highlight of our sailing season to visit Oban, and I know that many hotels in the town will have guests who are visiting just to sail on Waverley. It’s fantastic that the ship helps to bring visitors to many coastal communities around Scotland’s wonderful west coast.”
Bookings for Waverley’s trips can be made online at waverleyexcursions.co.uk or by calling the booking office on 0141 243 2224.
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