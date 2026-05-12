Waverley will operate from Oban on 13th May and then across four days from Saturday 16th May until Tuesday 19th May. This year sees her visit Iona for the first time in over a decade with passengers being able to enjoy a couple of hours ashore. Tuesday’s sailing from Oban to Salen, Tobermory and Round Eigg offers Seniors the opportunity to being a friend for Free.





Paul further commented, “We look forward to welcoming Oban locals and visitors alike aboard Waverley in the coming days for some fantastic cruises. It is always a highlight of our sailing season to visit Oban, and I know that many hotels in the town will have guests who are visiting just to sail on Waverley. It’s fantastic that the ship helps to bring visitors to many coastal communities around Scotland’s wonderful west coast.”





Bookings for Waverley’s trips can be made online at waverleyexcursions.co.uk or by calling the booking office on 0141 243 2224.