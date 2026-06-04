Since then members have been stitching panels to represent memories of time spent in the hall or using archive material to represent events further back in time.

The hall is celebrating 100 years of serving the community as a much loved space.

Members have engaged in workshops during the project to learn new skills and the exhibition will show a range of textile skills in the making of the panels.

Organisers thanked all the workshop leaders for sharing their skills in this community project.

The 100 Stitched Stories community established a ‘stitching’ circle once a month throughout the project as a way to stay on track and support each other.

The project now reaches its conclusion at the Whiting Bay Memories event 11-13 July and members should be incredibly proud of their contributions.

This project is an example of the sum being more than the parts as you will see when the the final work is revealed.

This project was born out of the 52 Stitched Stories project that ran on the island in 2019. Then members stitched a postcard a week for a year before exhibiting in the Barony Centre in West Kilbride in 2020.

Stitching has long been a community activity that has the power to bring people together and this Stitched Stories project has been an excellent example of just that.

For many, it was the first community project following Lockdown and it allowed people to get out and meet with people with a common goal.

The goal was to produce a large panel depicting the story of Whiting Bay village hall over 100 years. Members hope that that is exactly what they have achieved.