Oban is preparing to take its place on the world stage once again as the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race sails back into our bay this July. This is more than a sporting spectacle, it’s a moment of pride for the town, a chance to showcase everything that makes our west coast community so special, and an opportunity for local businesses to be part of something truly global.





To mark the occasion, the Oban Times is producing the official Host Port Souvenir Magazine, a high-quality 64-page publication that will be placed directly into the hands of visiting crew, their families and supporters, as well as thousands of locals and visitors. With 15,000 copies in circulation and a strong digital presence, it offers a unique platform to tell Oban’s story.