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All eyes on Oban as Clipper Round the World Yacht Race returns

Oban is preparing to take its place on the world stage once again as the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race sails back into our bay this July. This is more than a sporting spectacle, it’s a moment of pride for the town, a chance to showcase everything that makes our west coast community so special, and an opportunity for local businesses to be part of something truly global.

To mark the occasion, the Oban Times is producing the official Host Port Souvenir Magazine, a high-quality 64-page publication that will be placed directly into the hands of visiting crew, their families and supporters, as well as thousands of locals and visitors. With 15,000 copies in circulation and a strong digital presence, it offers a unique platform to tell Oban’s story.

Clipper fleet in 2024 when it last visited Oban.
Clipper fleet in 2024 when it last visited Oban. Image supplied

From accommodation providers and eateries to retailers, tour operators and local services, this is your chance to put your business front and centre during one of the busiest and most high-profile events in the town’s calendar. Whether you’re welcoming visitors for the first time or are a familiar face in the community, being part of this publication helps strengthen the warm, memorable experience Oban is known for.

We’re inviting businesses and organisations to get involved, to share your story, highlight what you offer, and be part of a lasting souvenir that celebrates Oban at its very best.
To find out more or to secure your place, please contact

Suzanne: staylor@obantimes.co.uk or 01631 568061

Nadine: nross@obantimes.co.uk or 01631 568020

Let’s make 2026 visit a showcase to remember.

Highlights from the 2024 event/stopover

advertiseagricultureArgyll tourismArgyllshire AdvertiserBoat Tripsbusinesscampbeltown courierclipperClipper RaceClipper Race Oban 2026Clipper Round the World Yacht RaceClipper Round the World Yacht Race Scotlandcommercialcommunityeaterieseating outeducationentertainmentFeatureHealth & WellbeingHeritageHomes & GardensLeisurelifestyleLive NewsLocal LifeLochaber TimesMajor events in Argyll & ButeNewsObanOban & LornOban business advertisingOban events 2026Oban local business promotionoban timesofficial Host Port Souvenirofficial Host Port Souvenir Magazineoutdoorssporting spectacleThe Clipper Round the World Yacht Racetour operatorsVehicles and BoatsVisit Oban Scotlandwest coast Scotland eventswhat's on

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