Oban is preparing to take its place on the world stage once again as the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race sails back into our bay this July. This is more than a sporting spectacle, it’s a moment of pride for the town, a chance to showcase everything that makes our west coast community so special, and an opportunity for local businesses to be part of something truly global.
To mark the occasion, the Oban Times is producing the official Host Port Souvenir Magazine, a high-quality 64-page publication that will be placed directly into the hands of visiting crew, their families and supporters, as well as thousands of locals and visitors. With 15,000 copies in circulation and a strong digital presence, it offers a unique platform to tell Oban’s story.
From accommodation providers and eateries to retailers, tour operators and local services, this is your chance to put your business front and centre during one of the busiest and most high-profile events in the town’s calendar. Whether you’re welcoming visitors for the first time or are a familiar face in the community, being part of this publication helps strengthen the warm, memorable experience Oban is known for.
Highlights from the 2024 event/stopover
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