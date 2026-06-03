Hundreds of people gathered in Brodick to enjoy a relaxed, family friendly weekend, connecting with others at the fifth annual Arran Pride.

Hundreds of people turned out to join and watch the parade along Brodick front for Arran Pride 2026.

Hundreds of people turned out to join and watch the parade along Brodick front for Arran Pride 2026.

The rain held off until everyone had safely gathered at Brodick Hall where information stalls had been set up and where most of the afternoon’s activity took place. North Ayrshire Provost, Anthea Dickson, welcomed everyone before entertainments began with performances by Miss Sasha Blaze, Arran Social Choir, Tim Pomeroy, Scott MacDonald, and Rainbow Ukuleles. Closing the afternoon was Fiddlesticks, a band of Arran High School musicians on fiddle and guitar.

Provost Anthea Dickson walked with young people from North Ayrshire, while Biff Simpson and Emma Tracey found bikes more convenient.

Provost Anthea Dickson walked with young people from North Ayrshire, while Biff Simpson and Emma Tracey found bikes more convenient.

Michael Gettins and Miss Sasha Blaze led the procession from Market Road to Brodick Hall.

Michael Gettins and Miss Sasha Blaze led the procession from Market Road to Brodick Hall.

Enjoying the parade were large numbers of people who had lined Brodick front to watch and wave as it passed between Arran Pipe Band, incorporating members of Isle of Arran Music School’s Performance Band at it’s head, and drumming group, Drummerdoon, at the end.

Celebrations began on Friday night at the Glenisle Hotel in Lamlash where Miss Sasha Blaze performed, returning to Brodick on Saturday to lead the procession of organisations, groups and individuals keen to show their support for Arran Pride with event chair, Michael Gettins.

Drummerdoon provided a dramatic crescendo at the rear of the procession, followed by Emma Campbell, driving the ambulance for the fifth year.

Members of Isle of Arran Music School performance band joined Isle of Arran Pipe Band to lead the parade on its way to Brodick Hall.

Once everyone had enjoyed the music and mingled at the information stalls, people retired to prepare for the evening ceilidh, where they danced to music provided by Findlay Napier’s band, Non Specific Soup, under flags that declared ‘everyone is welcome here’. Meanwhile, Arran Pride funded a dinner and quiz for 50 young people from North Ayrshire Youth Work at Arran Outdoor Education Centre, led by comedian and DJ, Coco Fabulicious, from Liverpool.

Together Kenny Leishman, Matthew O’Donnell, Cal McCabe, Andrew Dickie, Michael Gettins and Jamie Goodwin make up the Arran Pride committee.

Representatives of teaching union, the Educational Institute of Scotland, who were part of the parade.

For those who still had energy on Sunday, the Douglas Hotel hosted a BBQ with music from Shindig Pladda. Many people were full of praise for the event. Leap Sports’ Stuart Cooper brought a stall to Brodick Hall. He said Arran Pride provides a great opportunity for him to engage with potential new service users, saying: “Arran is my favourite Pride because it is so community led. It is also less commercial than other Prides. It is very grass roots. It is very relaxed and the whole island feels like a safe place.” Arran Pride has been a pioneer event, explained committee member, Kenny Leishman. It was the first to take place in Ayrshire, and other events are now seeking to follow the friendly format. Kenny attributes a lot of Arran Pride’s success to it being a dry event, making it more accessible to everyone, and particularly to families. While he and Michael are involved in the committee there will never be any alcohol for sale, vendors on site, or commercial organisations trying to piggy back on the event, he says. It will purely be about “celebration and education”.

The ceilidh ended with a spirited rendition of Old Lang Syne.