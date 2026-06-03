Organised by Campbeltown and District Juvenile Football Association (CDJFA), the festival saw youngsters compete across 23 pitches at Meadows Playing Fields and Campbeltown Grammar School, ranging from four-a-side and five-a-side matches through to nine-a-side games, alongside sessions for the association’s Mini Kickers pre-school group.

Teams travelled from across Argyll and beyond to take part, including sides from Tarbert, Lochgilphead, Oban, Port Ellen, Hermitage and Gartcairn, helping to create a vibrant atmosphere throughout the weekend.

Festival organiser Claire Mitchell described the event as “a fantastic festival”, despite some challenges in the lead-up.