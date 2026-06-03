More than 550 young footballers took part in the 2026 Campbeltown Football Festival, with fun, friendship and community spirit once again at the heart of the popular event.
Organised by Campbeltown and District Juvenile Football Association (CDJFA), the festival saw youngsters compete across 23 pitches at Meadows Playing Fields and Campbeltown Grammar School, ranging from four-a-side and five-a-side matches through to nine-a-side games, alongside sessions for the association’s Mini Kickers pre-school group.
Teams travelled from across Argyll and beyond to take part, including sides from Tarbert, Lochgilphead, Oban, Port Ellen, Hermitage and Gartcairn, helping to create a vibrant atmosphere throughout the weekend.
Festival organiser Claire Mitchell described the event as “a fantastic festival”, despite some challenges in the lead-up.
A number of teams were forced to withdraw at short notice after leagues in the Central Belt started around three weeks earlier than usual due to scheduling changes linked to the Commonwealth Games. However, Claire said this “didn’t stop a fantastic weekend for the kids”.
The girls’ three-a-side section was another success, attracting more than 40 participants, with spirits high throughout the competition.
Claire paid tribute to the many volunteers, coaches, officials, referees, parents and young helpers who helped make the event possible, as well as the extensive preparation required behind the scenes, including Argyll and Bute Council and Scottish Youth Football Association applications, risk assessments, fixtures, pitch planning and pitch set-up.
She also thanked the local businesses, organisations and individuals whose support helped make the festival possible.
Pitch sponsors included LA Wind Energy, MacLeod + Jordan Consulting Civil & Structural Engineers, BM Groundworks, Tesco, Anne and Alison Leith, CA Gillies Firewood Sales, McFadyens Transport, Xtras Oban, Killegruer Caravan Park, Claire’s Curiosity Childminding Service, Jo and Greig Gillespie, TA Blair, Food For Thought, Carole Anne Shields, and Kintyre Delivery Service. Carole Anne also provided additional funding which helped purchase ice lollies for participants.
Thanks were also extended to medal sponsors J-M Barr Clochkeil, John Armour, McFadyens Contractors, Gartcairn Academy, Heather McKinlay, Kintyre Delivery Service, and Food For Thought, while Simon Rochford of Campbeltown Pottery Shop was thanked for his continued sponsorship of the festival’s fair play awards.
The association also thanked AM Transport for providing the presentation lorry, Kenny Craig for photography, Wee Toon Trends, Ed Memorials, The Kit Guy and Kathleen Nelson of The Balloon Lab for helping create a festival atmosphere, as well as Argyll Bakeries, The Wee Bake Box and the catering team at Campbeltown Grammar School for keeping players and spectators fed throughout the day.
Special thanks were also given to Springbank Distillery for donating 18 personalised bottles of whisky for adult volunteers, Campbeltown Co-op for providing 550 bottles of water – one for every child taking part – and Tesco staff for their support during the event.
Players from all participating clubs were praised for their enthusiasm, sportsmanship and behaviour throughout the weekend.
As in previous years, every participant received a medal, while fair play awards recognised sportsmanship and respect.
The festival also continued its tradition of exchanging pennants between clubs, with CDJFA players presenting them to visiting teams as a sign of friendship and mutual respect.
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