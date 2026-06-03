Campbeltown bowler Ryan Johnston won a silver medal at the Scottish National Youth Singles qualifier at Dumbuck Bowling Club, Dumbarton.
A total of nine young bowlers from Campbeltown took part in the event, which serves as a qualifying stage for the Bowls Scotland National Championships.
Four represented Campbeltown Bowling Club, including Ryan, while five competed for Argyll Bowling Club.
Ryan impressed throughout the competition, progressing from the group stages to the semi-finals before booking his place in the final.
After an excellent contest featuring some outstanding bowling from both finalists, Ryan narrowly missed out on the title but secured a well-deserved silver medal.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.