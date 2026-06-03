Ravens players Carrie Craik, Ellie Arthur-Morgan, Laura MacKay, Lorna MacLeod, Alice Flint, Clare Hill and Claire Easton squared up against their old rivals and produced some top tier squash.

They walked away with a 13-3 win record after 16 matches in the Atlantis Leisure Centre.

The Ravens player of the day was Ellie Arthur-Morgan, who won all of her games.

Oban and Dunblane’s rivalry began in 2016 when Dunblane coach June Hegarty, originally from Oban, reached out to the team.

While Hegarty has since moved on, the bond between the teams she forged has stayed strong.

The Ravens will be hoping for another win in the return match later this summer.