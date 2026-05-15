UHI Argyll is recruiting for two new Centre Administrator roles to support students and staff at its Oban and Lochgilphead centres.
As an academic partner of University of the Highlands and Islands, UHI Argyll delivers further and higher education across one of the most geographically fragmented areas of Scotland. The wider university partnership includes 12 colleges and research institutions located throughout Argyll, the Highlands and Islands, Moray and Perthshire, helping provide accessible education opportunities to communities across the region.
The organisation is currently seeking motivated and organised individuals to join its teams in Oban and Lochgilphead, supporting the day-to-day running of both centres and helping students throughout their learning journey.
The Oban role is a Part-time role, 17.5 hours over three days (Mon-Wed inclusive).
Meanwhile, the Lochgilphead position is a part-time, term time only - 24 hours over four days (Mon-Wed inclusive and Fridays).
Both roles involve a range of administrative responsibilities, including assisting students and Centre Managers, exam invigilation, carrying out Health and Safety checks and providing pastoral support to students.
UHI Argyll is looking for reliable and flexible candidates with good organisational skills and basic IT knowledge, including experience using email, Word and Excel. Successful applicants will be expected to work flexibly and provide additional cover when required.
Applicants for both posts will also be required to join the Disclosure Scotland Protecting Vulnerable Groups (PVG) Scheme.
The salary for both roles is £27,022 pro rata.
Applications are now open, with the closing date for both positions set for Sunday, May 31, 2026.
Anyone interested in applying or finding out more about the opportunities should email ACHR@uhi.ac.uk.
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