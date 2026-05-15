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The organisation is currently seeking motivated and organised individuals to join its teams in Oban and Lochgilphead, supporting the day-to-day running of both centres and helping students throughout their learning journey.

The Oban role is a Part-time role, 17.5 hours over three days (Mon-Wed inclusive).

Meanwhile, the Lochgilphead position is a part-time, term time only - 24 hours over four days (Mon-Wed inclusive and Fridays).



Both roles involve a range of administrative responsibilities, including assisting students and Centre Managers, exam invigilation, carrying out Health and Safety checks and providing pastoral support to students.