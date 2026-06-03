In this week’s Oban Times and Lochaber Times: A deep dive into Mull’s postal crisis, a teenage stroke survivor from Lochaber tells her story, marine mayhem as celebrations are held in Corpach and Kyle of Lochalsh and a castle on Mull hits the market for £9 million
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