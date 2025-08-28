ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Subscribe to West Coast Today
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Meet the skippers for the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race 2025-26

Ten skippers. One epic ocean race. Each with thousands of nautical miles under their belt, these men and women are ready to lead their teams through storms, squalls and celebrations in the Clipper 2025-26 Round the World Yacht Race. Here’s your rapid-fire intro to the skippers taking the helm.

Meet the skippers for the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race 2025-26

Team Scotland was announced for the Clipper 2025-26 Race line up to be led by Race Skipper Heather Thomas and First Mate Millie Apperley. The UK Government’s Scotland Office (through Brand Scotland) and Oban Distillery (Diageo) have joined forces with a team entry in the upcoming edition.  
The partnership will be supported by the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMs), Argyll and Bute – The Place to 2Be, and BID4Obans - Love Oban, which hosted the Clipper Race fleet for the first time during the Clipper 2023-24 Race.  
See our article HERE


Read More

A special message from Clipper Team ScotlandA special message from Clipper Team Scotland
NR ZZ clipper2 03 25 wk35 1.ANGELA BRANDSMA 2.DAVID SAUTRET 3.DYLAN KOTZE
Picture left, ANGELA BRANDSMA, centre DAVID SAUTRET, pictured right DYLAN KOTZE

Angela Brandsma | Dutch | 60,000 nm
Raised on the lakes of Sneek, Angela has crossed oceans eight times since taking up big-boat sailing after a personal tragedy. Now back as a Clipper Race Skipper after first mating in 2019-20, she’s ready to “share this adventure with people from all walks of life.”
Fun fact: She can also teach you to dive, snowboard, and ski.

David Sautret | French | 30,000+ nm
From Bordeaux to the Mini Transat, David has raced everything from high-performance monohulls to catamarans. He’s chasing his circumnavigation dream and “forging a tight-knit, resilient team spirit” along the way.
Fun fact: Windsurfing was his gateway to life under sail.

Dylan Kotze | South African | 35,000 nm
RYA instructor, commercial diver, and Cape Town native, Dylan has taught everything from crew basics to ocean master level. He’s aiming to “shape a team built on camaraderie and fulfilment” and he can’t wait to sail into his home port on Leg 2.
Fun fact: Active volunteer with South Africa’s National Sea Rescue Institute.

NR ZZ clipper2 04 25 wk35 4.ELLA HEBRON 5.GAVIN REES 6.GUY WAITES
Pictured left ELLA HEBRON, centre GAVIN REES, pictured right GUY WAITES
NR ZZ clipper2 011 25 wk35 7.Oliver Irvine.8.LOWRI LOU BOORMAN9.PHILLIP QUINN
Pictured left OLIVER IRVINE, centre LOWRI LOU BOORMAN9 pictured right PHILLIP QUINN

.
Ella Hebron | British | 60,000 nm
From flotilla holidays to First Mate on the Clipper 2023-24 Race, Ella’s journey started at 14 with a dream: to skipper the race. Her focus? “Kindness, respect, unity and racing hard.”
Fun fact: Former RS Feva youth squad sailor turned professional yacht racer.

Gavin Rees | Welsh | 35,000+ nm
HR leader by day, racer by passion. Gavin was inspired by a school visit from Sir Robin Knox-Johnston himself. Now, he’s following in the legend’s wake: “It’s about building people and showing my daughters that dreams are worth chasing.”
Fun fact: His first sailing inspiration? A prize from Sir Robin in school!

Guy Waites | British | 150,000 nm
Golden Globe veteran, solo Cape Horn sailor, and a double Clipper Race Skipper, Guy returns with ocean grit and tactical nous. “There’s nothing like the Roaring Forties or endless ocean horizons,” he says.
Fun fact: Five solo Atlantic crossings under his belt.

Oliver Irvine | Northern Irish | 40,000+ nm
From the Solent to the Tasman Sea, Oliver brings global experience and a cool head to the helm. A familiar face, instructor in the RYA Fast Track Training Programme, training and mentoring students, he’s skippered Levels 1–3 training and was part of a team in the 2025 Round the Island Race.
Fun fact: Started sailing at 16 and once mentored future skippers on the RYA Fast Track course.

Lou Boorman | British | 40,000+ nm (est.)
Champion dinghy racer turned offshore adventurer, Lou was the youngest skipper to race Round Britain and Ireland. Now she’s taking her talents global. “Sailing gives people magic in the stars, the storms, the silence.”
Fun fact: Fluent in Welsh and has sailed the Arctic Circle.

 

Philip Quinn | Irish | 40,000+ nm
Ex-police officer turned globetrotting sailor, Philip is back after skippering Qingdao in the 2023-24 edition. “This time, I’m here from the start to finish what I began.”
Fun fact: Veteran of two Fastnets and four Clipper Race Training levels.




NR ZZ clipperfeature2 01 25 wk35 new team

Heather Thomas | British | 100,000+ nm
From Leeds lakes to circumnavigation victory, Heather became the youngest British female skipper to win an around-the-world race with Maiden. A full-circle moment for her: “I’m here to empower my team just like my skipper once did for me.”

Fun fact: She began sailing thanks to a bursary in the Clipper 2015-16 Race.


Look out for next weeks article on the race start in Portsmouth

advertiseagricultureAngela BrandsmaArgyllshire AdvertiserArran Bannerbusinesscampbeltown courierClipper 2025-26 RaceClipper RaceClipper Race SkippersClipper Round the World Yacht RacecommercialcommunityDavid SautretDylan Kotzeeating outeducationElla HebronentertainmentFeatureGavin ReesGuy WaitesHealth & WellbeingHeather ThomasHeritageHomes & GardensLeisurelifestyleLocal LifeLochaber TimesLou BoormanmotorsNewsOban Clipperoban timesOcean sailing adventureOffshore sailing challengeOliver IrvineopinionoutdoorsPhilip QuinnPublic noticesRound the World Yacht RaceSportTeam ScotlandTeam Scotland ClipperVehicles and Boatswhat's on

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Call for artists

Call for artists

May 26, 2026
Junior racers enjoy sunny start to MOK Run weekend

Junior racers enjoy sunny start to MOK Run weekend

May 26, 2026
Catventures of Sparky and George

Catventures of Sparky and George

May 26, 2026
Double delight for MacBrayne at Dunaverty

Double delight for MacBrayne at Dunaverty

May 26, 2026

Nadine Ross

Career Opportunities with UHI Argyll as New Administrator Posts Open

Career Opportunities with UHI Argyll as New Administrator Posts OpenSPONSORED ARTICLE

May 15, 2026
Waverley surprises Oban with early arrival

Waverley surprises Oban with early arrival

May 12, 2026
All eyes on Oban as Clipper Round the World Yacht Race returns

All eyes on Oban as Clipper Round the World Yacht Race returns

May 11, 2026
Let the Games Begin: Scotland’s Highland Games Return for Summer 2026

Let the Games Begin: Scotland’s Highland Games Return for Summer 2026

May 7, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Dental Receptionist - Clyde Munro Dental Group
ObanObanSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Assistant Housekeeper - Kilchoan Management Ltd
Kilmelford, ObanKilmelford, Oban£28,000 per annum£28,000 per annum
School Dining Supervisor - NAY17262 - North Ayrshire Council
KA27 8JPKA27 8JP£13.52 per hour£13.52 per hour
COURSE ADMINISTRATOR - The Outward Bound Trust
PH33 7NN, Fort WilliamPH33 7NN, Fort William£26,227 to £27,754 per annum£26,227 to £27,754 per annum
Pier Operative - Campbeltown - ARB17118 - Argyll and Bute Council
CampbeltownCampbeltown£27,529 to £27,992 per annum£27,529 to £27,992 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today