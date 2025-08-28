Angela Brandsma | Dutch | 60,000 nm

Raised on the lakes of Sneek, Angela has crossed oceans eight times since taking up big-boat sailing after a personal tragedy. Now back as a Clipper Race Skipper after first mating in 2019-20, she’s ready to “share this adventure with people from all walks of life.”

Fun fact: She can also teach you to dive, snowboard, and ski.





David Sautret | French | 30,000+ nm

From Bordeaux to the Mini Transat, David has raced everything from high-performance monohulls to catamarans. He’s chasing his circumnavigation dream and “forging a tight-knit, resilient team spirit” along the way.

Fun fact: Windsurfing was his gateway to life under sail.





Dylan Kotze | South African | 35,000 nm

RYA instructor, commercial diver, and Cape Town native, Dylan has taught everything from crew basics to ocean master level. He’s aiming to “shape a team built on camaraderie and fulfilment” and he can’t wait to sail into his home port on Leg 2.

Fun fact: Active volunteer with South Africa’s National Sea Rescue Institute.



