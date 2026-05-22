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Opinion

Thought for the Week: It was written

Thought for the Week: It was written

The following is from a well-known book. As you read it, why not consider two questions: 1. Who’s being described? 2. When was it written?
Campbeltown Courier - Letters to the Editor May 22 2026

Campbeltown Courier - Letters to the Editor May 22 2026

May 22, 2026
Campbeltown Courier Leader: Community spirit in action

Campbeltown Courier Leader: Community spirit in action

May 22, 2026
Councillor's Column - Anne Horn, Kintyre and the Islands, May 22 2026

Councillor's Column - Anne Horn, Kintyre and the Islands, May 22 2026

May 22, 2026
A quiet - but busy - time at Kilmartin Museum

A quiet - but busy - time at Kilmartin Museum

May 21, 2026
Campbeltown Courier Leader: The political picture

Campbeltown Courier Leader: The political picture

May 15, 2026
Seeing Stars: X marks the spot!

Seeing Stars: X marks the spot!

May 15, 2026
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Campbeltown Courier - Letters to the Editor 8.5.26

Campbeltown Courier - Letters to the Editor 8.5.26

May 8, 2026
Thought for the Week: Finding peace in troubling times

Thought for the Week: Finding peace in troubling times

May 8, 2026
Councillor's Column - Dougie McFadzean, Kintyre and the Islands, May 8 2026

Councillor's Column - Dougie McFadzean, Kintyre and the Islands, May 8 2026

May 8, 2026
Arran Banner Leader: Optimism for a busy season

Arran Banner Leader: Optimism for a busy season

May 8, 2026
Thought for the Week: A season of hope

Thought for the Week: A season of hope

May 1, 2026
Seeing Stars: Blue Moon

Seeing Stars: Blue Moon

May 1, 2026
Campbeltown Courier - Letters to the Editor 1.5.26

Campbeltown Courier - Letters to the Editor 1.5.26

May 1, 2026
The Croftless Crofter: May 2026

The Croftless Crofter: May 2026

May 1, 2026
Mental Health Matters: Nic Goddard - May 2026

Mental Health Matters: Nic Goddard - May 2026

May 1, 2026
Arran Banner Leader: Island exemplar

Arran Banner Leader: Island exemplar

May 1, 2026
Arran Banner Letters – week 18, 2026

Arran Banner Letters – week 18, 2026

Apr 29, 2026
Campbeltown Courier - Letters to the Editor 24.4.26

Campbeltown Courier - Letters to the Editor 24.4.26

Apr 24, 2026
Campbeltown Courier Leader: Humble service

Campbeltown Courier Leader: Humble service

Apr 24, 2026
Thought for the Week: Trust beyond princes

Thought for the Week: Trust beyond princes

Apr 24, 2026
Arran Banner Leader: Celebrating Fiona Laing

Arran Banner Leader: Celebrating Fiona Laing

Apr 24, 2026
Councillor's Column - Jan Brown, Mid Argyll, April 24 2026

Councillor's Column - Jan Brown, Mid Argyll, April 24 2026

Apr 24, 2026

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